Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted By $88.30 Million Its Tenneco (TEN) Holding; Dex Media (DEX)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 2133.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 1.96M shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 2.05M shares with $92.70M value, up from 91,957 last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $690.25M valuation. It closed at $8.53 lastly. It is down 80.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 118.87% above currents $8.53 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Hollar Jason M. also bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares. LETHAM DENNIS J had bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,519 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 71,478 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 872 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 223,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Voloridge Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 11,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 68,915 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp, Maine-based fund reported 262,790 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 365,618 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 27,475 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.13% invested in the company for 150,481 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $116.23 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.