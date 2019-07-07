Alpine Investment Management Has Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $24.42 Million; Polaris Industries (PII) Holder Matthew 25 Management Lowered Its Position by $420,000 as Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 955,121 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,940 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 103 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.12% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Da Davidson Co reported 12,081 shares stake. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 3,148 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tru Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 440 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 53,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment, Sweden-based fund reported 1,701 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 79,973 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 3,328 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.39 million for 12.68 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

