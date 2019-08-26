Alpine Investment Management Has Increased General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding; Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shorts Down By 0.5%

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 3554.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 107.59M shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 110.61M shares with $2.98 billion value, up from 3.03M last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.16M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise will remain a GM unit but SoftBank will own just under 20 percent of the company; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Bucs launch probe after GM threatened with murder-scene tweet; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 29/05/2018 – GM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) had a decrease of 0.5% in short interest. ICON’s SI was 1.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.5% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 522,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON)’s short sellers to cover ICON’s short positions. The SI to Iconix Brand Group Inc’s float is 26.68%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 37,180 shares traded. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has declined 82.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ICON News: 14/03/2018 – Iconix Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$220M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iconix Brand Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICON); 04/05/2018 – Iconix 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC – SEES 2018 GAAP NET INCOME GUIDANCE OF $7 MLN TO $17 MLN, AND $20 MLN TO $30 MLN ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND SEES FY REV. $190M TO $220M; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 39C; 04/05/2018 – Iconix 1Q Rev $48.5M; 03/05/2018 – The SEC is asking Jay-Z to testify in an investigation into the Iconix Brand Group; 14/03/2018 – Iconix 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX BRAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 10C

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.45 million. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 47.12% above currents $36.25 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 642 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset holds 20,175 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,804 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp has 456,003 shares. Fiduciary owns 7,072 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated owns 2,175 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kempner Cap Mngmt holds 4.01% or 163,756 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 166,304 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 13,883 shares.