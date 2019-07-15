Alpine Investment Management Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $3.29 Million; Pfizer (Call) (PFE) Holder Two Sigma Securities Increased Position by $11.33 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE) by 159.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 269,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 169,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 11.21M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 16.27M shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 984,792 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability reported 65,481 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc Incorporated reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jupiter Asset reported 396,983 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 667,877 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Liability holds 9,351 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 142,331 are held by Finemark National Bank And Trust. 720 were reported by Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company owns 36,492 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 87,335 shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Com has 2.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.85M shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has 242,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meyer Handelman accumulated 48,486 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares to 822,114 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 73,627 were accumulated by Thomasville Bancorp. 200,100 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. Pure Fincl has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Lc accumulated 96,628 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 227,284 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Litman Gregory Asset Llc holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2,170 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.37% or 3.96M shares. Investment Llc reported 410,691 shares. Fragasso Group reported 0.66% stake. Boyar Asset Management invested in 106,734 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 1.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) by 67,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 151,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (Call) (NYSE:CHL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.