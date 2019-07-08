Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $2.74 Million as Stock Declined; Bares Capital Management Lifted Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 93,489 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.89. About 111,925 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc reported 364,861 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 47,469 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 14,533 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Gru reported 5,916 shares stake. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company reported 17,875 shares stake. Capital Associate New York has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Salzhauer Michael has 58,434 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 93,508 shares. Cadence Capital Lc accumulated 209,274 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 2,361 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 34,205 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $72.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 5.40 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $696,637 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M. $457,618 worth of stock was sold by GOLDSTEIN BARRY on Friday, January 25.

