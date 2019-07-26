Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position as Shares Declined; Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by $958,720 as Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 18,803 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 382,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 70,937 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.64 million for 4.95 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 74.18 million shares to 75.64M shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 0% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 47,469 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 42,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Limited Co owns 1,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 34,205 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 93,508 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 7,300 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 154,902 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 378 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000 on Tuesday, June 25.

