Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.20 Million; Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 529,640 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 157.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 24,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 40,572 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 15,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com owns 139,807 shares. Argyle Incorporated has 35,668 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 3.64 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 54,005 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd reported 72,591 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 196,680 shares. Smith Moore & holds 26,484 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Management has 29,223 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited accumulated 0.53% or 32,540 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 279,035 shares. First In stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 257,362 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 55,618 shares stake.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $122.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.