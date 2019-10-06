Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $4.09 Billion as Valuation Rose; Penbrook Management Position in Targa Res Com (TRGP) Lifted as Shares Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 107.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.41M, down from 110.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 7.11M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive rating to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL); 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on low-cost vehicles in Brazil as auto sales rise; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company's stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.17M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 34,278 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com owns 124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 209,049 were reported by Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Llc. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 7.65 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated owns 215,380 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 52,107 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Catalyst Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 383,092 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 508,300 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Group reported 35,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.07% or 5,996 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.25% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.68B for 4.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.