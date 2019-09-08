Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stake as Share Value Declined; Water Island Capital Lifted Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) as Share Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 18,171 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.40 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Massachusetts-based Monarch Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 7,300 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited Company owns 40,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 28,072 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital owns 40,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.42% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 58,434 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 172,661 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 3,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intll Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 5,916 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 398,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $8,000 was made by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.37 million shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $58.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).