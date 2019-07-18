Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Declined, Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $2.15 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 2.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 8,628 shares as the company's stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $253.18. About 207,166 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.79M for 20.55 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zuckerman Grp Inc Lc has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,395 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 2,820 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kbc Nv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benedict Financial Advisors Inc invested in 19,143 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 2,073 shares. American Insurance Tx invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Drexel Morgan holds 2,268 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc owns 26,018 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsr has 1.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 1,040 are owned by Swift Run Cap Lc. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.28% or 11,764 shares. 17,407 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,494 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year's $2.91 per share. BDX's profit will be $830.79M for 20.55 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.