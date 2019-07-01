Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Financial Architects Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 2.19M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,006 shares to 5,421 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr accumulated 2.08 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.70 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 1.14% or 101,612 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants holds 151,644 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 43,141 are owned by Cap City Tru Fl. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 523,194 shares. Financial Consulate owns 2,757 shares. Somerset Group Limited Liability accumulated 2,380 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc owns 231,943 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com reported 87,742 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department has 2.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northern Trust holds 1.21% or 34.94 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt accumulated 17,747 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $146.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).