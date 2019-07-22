Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding by $2.74 Million; Share Price Declined; J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Stake in Akorn (AKRX) by $3.40 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 60,776 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 858,997 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 69.54% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 21/05/2018 – AKORN ACCUSED OF IMPROPERLY USING ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 23/04/2018 – Court Fight Looms After Fresenius Drops $4.3 Billion Akorn Deal; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius/Akorn: hard copy; 23/04/2018 – Akorn, Inc. Sues Fresenius For Consummation Of Merger Agreement After Its Termination By Fresenius; 26/03/2018 – SEC SAYS AKORN INC AND ITS FORMER CFO AND CONTROLLER AGREE TO SETTLE TO REPORTING AND ACCOUNTING CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Fresenius CEO defends cancelled Akorn deal

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63 million for 5.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $75.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $424,268 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Ltd Llc reported 151 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 467,958 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability owns 40,801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap has 0.03% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Punch Associates Investment Mngmt Inc has 200,500 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,700 shares. Management Associate accumulated 22,500 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 20,001 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Group Inc holds 5,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,283 were reported by Northern. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 20,111 shares. State Street Corp invested in 143,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 1,597 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 285,800 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,814 shares to 3,063 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 203,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.