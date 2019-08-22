Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Decreased Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.56M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $222.65. About 5.76M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Will Tesla Make Software Updates as Authorities Investigate a Crash? (Video); 12/04/2018 – Tesla previously said it “withdrew” from the probe; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 02/05/2018 – TeslaCharts: $TSLA source use Q/Q change… Explains cash burn; 22/03/2018 – The Boring Futurist is seeking a meeting with SpaceX | Tesla | The Boring Company | Founder Elon Musk; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ALEXANDRA VEITCH JOINED IN APRIL AS SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND POLICY, ALEXANDRA COMES TO CO FROM CSRA; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Can Move Ahead With Claims Over SolarCity Deal; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 3.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co holds 1,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 800 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ckw Group invested in 0% or 33 shares. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 4 shares. Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Etrade Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,448 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 184,273 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 200 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,041 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Com reported 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 6.42M are held by Blackrock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bryn Mawr owns 1,025 shares. 7 are owned by Cypress Mngmt (Wy).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) by 115,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $75.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Selway Asset Mgmt has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Investors reported 13.33 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. First Utd Savings Bank Tru holds 1.79% or 20,743 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.63% or 6,068 shares. First Manhattan owns 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.27 million shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,713 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9.69 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 3,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh stated it has 2,683 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Communication invested in 1.3% or 947,250 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 5,524 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management has 1,964 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 165 are owned by Botty Ltd Liability Com. Chase Counsel Corp has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,960 shares. 10,333 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.