Alpine Investment Management Has Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 11,897 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.71 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM; 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs first Zika diagnostic test in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Completes Acquisition of Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2017. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Receives $10.5 Million Commitment from Bio-Manguinhos for Production of DPP® Assays in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $75.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Motors Company (GM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Come On, Admit It, General Motors Is A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 7.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.