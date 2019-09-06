Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $837.90 Million; Stock Price Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Oakbrook Investments Increased Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $269.05. About 225,675 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 94.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.62. About 6.80M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,575 shares to 286,547 shares, valued at $33.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,180 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 41,499 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.56% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 21,459 shares. Partner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 0.04% or 38,137 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,732 shares. Marathon Trading Investment has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 20,162 shares. Bridgeway Inc owns 800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 390,579 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 28,616 shares. 688 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru Com. Mariner Ltd owns 1,627 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

