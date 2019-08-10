Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stake by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $399,162

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25M, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 209,597 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P); 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 52,944 shares, valued at $20.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

