Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position by $1.11 Million; Bridgewater Associates LP Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Has Raised by $13.28 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 285,413 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 390.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 632,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 794,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 161,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 3.40 million shares traded or 3.82% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares to 822,114 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 18,402 shares to 79,156 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 68,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,225 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).