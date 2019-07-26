Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 14,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,707 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 328,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 925,246 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47M, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 635,179 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 114,210 shares stake. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 941 shares. 978 are owned by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability. Legal And General Grp Plc reported 697,249 shares. 265,054 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Daiwa reported 4,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 639,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 8,138 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Raymond James Assocs holds 58,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,608 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 11,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. International Ca has 0.61% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 45,775 shares.