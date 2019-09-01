Alpine Investment Management Decreased Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position by $2.74 Million; Shares Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Birinyi Associates Has Raised Its Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 63,710 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,462 activity. Shares for $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M. The insider GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $11,580.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.