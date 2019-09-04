Alpine Investment Management Decreased Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position by $10.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, 683 Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 1.60 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG)

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 10,973 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $139.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Trivago N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,462 activity. GOLDSTEIN BARRY had bought 1,500 shares worth $11,580 on Thursday, August 15. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000 on Tuesday, June 25. Tupper Floyd R had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.45M for 6.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 74.18M shares to 75.64 million shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 6.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).