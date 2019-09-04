Alpine Investment Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bokf Continues to Hold Position in Agilent Technologies (A)

Bokf increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 437.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 49,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 60,349 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 11,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 33,130 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 333,400 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Mgmt Communications has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Victory Inc holds 0.09% or 515,892 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rhumbline Advisers reported 461,530 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.61M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 270 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mirae Asset Global Invests Com accumulated 21,908 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 60,203 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 2,800 shares. The New York-based Cipher Lp has invested 0.52% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,094 shares to 52,499 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,077 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $72.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Vernon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,241 shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Excalibur Mngmt Corp reported 37,896 shares or 5% of all its holdings. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 397 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc stated it has 54,005 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gyroscope Cap Management Limited Com reported 2,787 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Diker Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 356,364 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 353,794 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 125,668 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 54,384 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited stated it has 203 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.