Alpine Investment Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.20 Million; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Declined, Clearbridge Investments Raised Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 32,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 5.33M shares traded or 81.65% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Sprint stock upgraded to buy at UBS – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Trading Nation’ On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UBS Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron’s 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 21,705 shares to 110,709 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 30,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,794 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 139,750 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited has invested 3.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). White Pine Invest stated it has 18,757 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Tompkins holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,617 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,312 shares. Fincl Consulate owns 2,757 shares. 105,502 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Limited owns 2,771 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,627 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Ashfield Limited Company stated it has 107,006 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 65,784 shares stake. Caprock Gp reported 37,617 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.71% or 39,499 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barry Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.