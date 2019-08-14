Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $2.74 Million as Share Value Declined; Chesley Taft & Associates Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 49,711 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. Tupper Floyd R bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 7,194 shares to 37,265 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

