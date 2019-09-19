Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $784.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Orbimed Advisors Lowered Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holding by $5.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 6.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 41,044 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 599,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 9,076 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 570,000 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $94.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Bartlett & Lc stated it has 530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cibc Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,672 shares. Pnc Grp owns 17,834 shares. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.22% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 12,792 shares. 1,356 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 5,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 35,062 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 59,714 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk has 9,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,740 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Qs has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1.82 million shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 409.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.