Alpine Investment Management Cut Its Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) as Valuation Declined; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Value Declined, Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased by $741,000 Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 4,115 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 13,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 376,130 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 80,322 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares to 166,528 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 205,923 shares to 208,421 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 4.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).