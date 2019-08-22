Alpine Investment Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $13.74 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $301,227

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 3.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 456,622 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,625 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

