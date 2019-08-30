Alpine Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Stephens Lowered Its Holding by $333,792

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 319,279 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34M, down from 325,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 8.24 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 2.48M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,345 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).