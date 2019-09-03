Alpine Investment Management Boosted Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.29 Million as Stock Rose; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Declined, Holder Regal Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 86,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 310,742 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 4.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,164 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Financial Bank holds 0.18% or 40,764 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp owns 3.87 million shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 27,419 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14,794 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Limited Liability Com. Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP stated it has 2.06 million shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.56% or 1.00M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 11.36M shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 1,043 shares. Covington Cap holds 0.44% or 114,363 shares. 15,752 were reported by Granite Partners Limited. Exchange Capital Incorporated reported 12,490 shares stake.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 6,300 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 113,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sei Invests reported 50,369 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 2,500 shares. 8,400 were reported by Mathes Incorporated. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 5,186 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.21% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 187,465 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,961 shares. Reaves W H & Incorporated reported 221,500 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.1% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 445,055 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 19,120 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 3,570 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 7,255 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,625 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 34,855 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,329. 10 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $846 on Sunday, March 31. 60 shares valued at $5,077 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796. The insider Muccilo Robert bought 23 shares worth $1,984. 49 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P.