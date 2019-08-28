Alpine Investment Management Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake; Visteon (VC) Shorts Increased By 0.89%

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 6380.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 81.29M shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 82.57M shares with $1.33 billion value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 1.99M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. VC’s SI was 4.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 4.24 million shares previously. With 683,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s short sellers to cover VC’s short positions. The SI to Visteon Corporation’s float is 15.23%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 52,151 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.80% above currents $61.96 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.09% stake. Crystal Rock Management holds 7.15% or 155,400 shares in its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank And reported 0.58% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,605 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,460 shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.38% or 467,101 shares. 243,650 were reported by Payden And Rygel. Sequoia Financial Limited Company has 9,351 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old National Fincl Bank In has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swedbank reported 2.95 million shares. 2.04 million are owned by Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 52,537 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 193,163 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc accumulated 43,909 shares. Kiltearn Llp reported 6.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trigran Invests accumulated 3.58% or 310,360 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 39,382 shares. 71,302 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 19,240 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 20,281 shares. Paloma holds 0.02% or 12,740 shares in its portfolio. 10,015 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,727 shares. Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 0% or 10,416 shares. Brinker has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840. 4,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.