Alpine Investment Management Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $43.45 Million; As Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose, Energy Income Partners Boosted Holding by $5.99 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 8.13 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 136,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.61M, up from 9.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.08 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares to 6.57 million shares, valued at $238.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.