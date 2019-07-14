Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.62 beta is the reason why it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 13.84% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.