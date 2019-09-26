Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 127.52 N/A -2.95 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.