Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|127.52
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
