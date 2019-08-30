Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 135.06 N/A -2.95 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 31.4. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.