Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 125.88 N/A -2.95 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1236.33 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.