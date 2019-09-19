Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 136.37 N/A -2.95 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential downside is -63.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.