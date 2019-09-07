Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.