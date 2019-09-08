Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 26.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.