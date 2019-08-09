Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 180.22 N/A -2.95 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.