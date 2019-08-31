Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 180.54 N/A -2.95 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 180.11% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.