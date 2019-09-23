Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.93 N/A -2.95 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 50.03 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 138.50% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.