Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 125.88 N/A -2.95 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.55 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 8.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.