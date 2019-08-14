Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|170.50
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 126.84%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
