Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 201.90 N/A -2.63 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. ContraFect Corporation’s 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 55.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.