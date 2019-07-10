Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 37.94 N/A -3.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.59 beta is the reason why it is 259.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 33.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.