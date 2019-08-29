Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

This is a contrast between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 152.11 N/A -2.95 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 provides us Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

A 1.85 beta indicates that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celsion Corporation has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.