Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

As Biotechnology companies, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 155.39 N/A -2.95 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.65 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $250, while its potential upside is 26.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 95.5%. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.