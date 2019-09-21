Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.70 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.