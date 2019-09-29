Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

This is a contrast between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 167.26% potential upside.

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 35.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.