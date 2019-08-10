Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 167.62 N/A -2.95 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.