Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|167.62
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
