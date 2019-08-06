Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) Reaches $3.66 Low on Aug, 6; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 63,646 shares with $3.44M value, down from 70,300 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $225.02B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 14.48 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Analysts await Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 14.04% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of protein immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $67.97 million. It is developing ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.